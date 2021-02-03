Tabu Shares An Unseen Picture Of Herself And It's 'Tabeautiful'; Netizens React

Tabu is regarded as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, having given a number of memorable performances. The fan following that she has garnered over the years is quite visible on her social media handles as well. Quite recently, she has posted a portrait of herself on Instagram which ended up in a number of celebrities and fans commenting on it. Have a look at the portrait shared by Tabu, along with some of the witty reactions that she has received.

Tabu shares a portrait of herself

Tabu’s Instagram account often features pictures of herself and the latest post by her has left everyone in awe. She has shared a portrait of herself and has also credited the artists who are responsible for creating it by tagging them in the caption. In no time, the post started receiving strong reactions from her fans, who seemed to be quite pleased with it. Celebrities such as Rohit Roy and Sikander Kher also dropped in compliments in the comments section, with Kher wittily calling her “Tabeautiful”. Among the many celebs who have liked the post is another successful actor and Tabu's Fitoor co-star Katrina Kaif.

Tabu is also quite often seen sharing glimpses of her film projects, both upcoming and released. Some of these include the older projects that she has been a part of as well. While she may not be very active on social media, the actor keeps sharing pictures of herself every few days and even has close to two million followers on Instagram.

Images courtesy: Tabu's Instagram comments

Tabu has appeared in many hit films throughout her acting career, which has spanned for nearly 35 years. Some of the most memorable performances from her can be found in films like Chachi 420, Hera Pheri, Haider, Drishyam among others. She was also praised for her negative role in 2018 hit AndhaDhun. She was recently seen in the film Jawaani Jaaneman, opposite Saif Ali Khan and web series A Suitable Boy. The actor will be next seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Karthik Aaryan.

