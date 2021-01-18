Tabu's Date Issues Hamper Latest Shoot Schedule Of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Reports

Ever since its inception, the highly-anticipated horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been in the news for several reasons. The shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel had been halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was scheduled to go back on floors in October, which was then postponed to December. Now, if the grapevines are to be believed, the film's shoot was said to be resumed in January end. However, the latest schedule has also been hampered as Tabu, who plays one of the lead roles in the film, is reportedly unavailable on the required dates.

Tabu to call it quits on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, one upcoming Bollywood film that is suffering a lot of delays is the Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. After multiple postponed shoot schedules, the Anees Bazmee directorial was slated to finally head back to sets by the end of January 2021. However, the unavailability of one of the leading ladies, i.e. Tabu, due to date issues, has led to to a yet another barrier in resuming the film's shoot.

A recent report by Mid-Day revealed that due to date issues, the Andhadhun actor had decided to exit the project. However, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were keen at retaining her by reworking the film's shoot schedule. Hence, the upcoming horror-comedy's filming, which was slated to commence by the month-end, followed by a Lucknow schedule, has been reportedly pushed to July 2021.

For the unversed, the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had originally gone on floors in October 2019, whereas it was expected to hit the big screen in July last year. However, while the shooting of the film hasn't been wrapped up yet, no information about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's release date is available as of yet. About the film, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 cast boasts of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, alongside Tabu.

Meanwhile, in other news, Tabu also recently made headlines as her official Instagram handle was hacked. The 50-year-old had shared the news via her Instagram Stories as she wrote, "Hack alert. My account has been hacked. Please do not click on any link from my account". Take a look:

