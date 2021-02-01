Alaya F Celebrates 1 Year Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'; Shares BTS Clips From The Sets

It has been a year since Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman released on the big screen. Alaya F stepped into the limelight with this movie. In Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F played the daughter of Saif and Tabu. The actress received a lot of love and praise for her acting chops. On Jawaani Jaaneman’s first anniversary, Alaya F took to Instagram to share with her fans some fun memories from the sets of the film. Scroll on to see Alaya F’s photos.

Also Read: 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Shooting Location And More Details About The Film

Alaya F’s photos and post on Instagram

As Jawaani Jaaneman completed a year, Alaya F shared a post on Instagram sharing how grateful she is to have made a debut with such a strong character. In a recent interaction, Alaya F said, “As my debut, I believe Jawaani Jaaneman was the best thing that could have happened to me. This past one year, I've received nothing but praises for the film and I feel truly blessed. More than just being the perfect character that I could essay, I really resonated with the character 'Tia', as she was just how I am in my actual life.” She also posted some behind-the-scenes action and the fun memories she had while shooting for the film. Check out Alaya F's photos below:

Also Read: Alaya F Poses With Poker Face For Monochromatic Photoshoot, Fans Ask 'why So Serious'

The actress further added, “The entire shoot experience for me was just wonderful— from working with such experienced actors Saif sir and Tabu Ma'am, who were the perfect guides that any new talent can ask for and helped me throughout the process to getting critical acclaim for my performance. I will cherish this experience forever. I really miss being at a shoot set right now, and I just can't wait to bring more such characters to the audience.”

Also Read: 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Actor Alaya F Snapped With Aaishvary Thackeray; See Pic

Netizens React to Alaya F’s photos

As soon as Alaya F’s photos were posted on Instagram, her comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages and praises for the actress’ performance in the movie. One user said’ “Undoubtedly one of the most talented and humble artists out of the new lot !!! keep up the good work !! Lots of good wishes for you”. While another user commented, “ I love this film and you in it! What a debut!” See some of the comments below;

Also Read: Alaya F Shares A Video As She Grooves To Her 'favourite' Song, Netizens React; Watch

Alaya F’s Movies

During the lockdown, Alaya dedicated her time to honing and improving her skills as an actor. She has also been reading scripts, taking master classes and workshops too, as per her social media posts. Alaya F will next be seen in Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani, along with Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Puri and Aditya Seal, which will release in February 2022.

Also Read: Alaya F 'sucks Stomach In & Holds Breath' For Recent Photoshoot; Shares Glimpse

With inputs from PR



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.