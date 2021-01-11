KS Ravikumar Will Be Playing An Important Role In 'Andhadhun' Tamil Remake; Read More

Bollywood blockbuster Andhadhun is all set to be remade in Tamil version. A few days ago, the makers had revealed the poster of the film. The film will be called Andhagan and will be directed by JJ Fredrick. Recently, it was announced that Prashanth will be playing the lead actor whereas Simran will be playing Tabu’s role. Read ahead to know more about the cast and crew of the film.

Also read: If You Loved Manav Vij In 'Andhadhun', Add These Notable Works Of His On Your Watchlist

Andhadhun Tamil cast

It has been stated that director KS Ravikumar will be playing an important role in Andhadhun's Tamil remake. On Twitter, it was revealed that director KS Ravikumar is on board for Andhagan as an actor. It has also been reported that Karthik and Yogi Babu will also part of the star cast. Prashanth will play key the role of a blind pianist in the film that was originally played by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Also read: Simran To Reprise Tabu's Role In Tamil Remake Of Ayushman Khurrana Starrer 'Andhadhun'

Andhadhun Telugu cast

Meanwhile, the film is also going to be remade in Telugu. The Telugu remake is untitled yet and will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Nithiin will be playing the lead role in the movie whereas Tamannaah Bhatia will be essaying the role of Tabu.

KS Ravikumar's movies

KS Ravikumar has a career spanning around 30 years in Tamil cinema. He has directed some of the most recognised and well-known Tamil films of all time ranging from comedy and drama to action thrillers. He is considered as one of the most popular filmmakers in Tamil cinema. Some of his well-known movies are Lingaa, Policegiri, Avvai Shanmugi, Dharma Chakkaram, Pistha and many more. He has directed 43 films in total.

Also read: Nithiin Commences Shoot Of 'Andhadhun' Telugu Remake, Announces With Film's Still

More about Andhadhun

Andhadhun is an Indian Hindi-language black comedy crime thriller movie. The film is co-written and directed by Sriram Raghavan. It was released in 2018. The film’s cast includes Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte among others. The movie tells the story of a blind piano player pretending to be visually-impaired who unwittingly becomes entangled in several problems. He witnesses the murder of a former film actor. IMDb rates Andhadhun as 8.3 out of 10.

Also read: 'Andhadhun' Telugu Remake To Have No Steamy Scenes In The Film: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.