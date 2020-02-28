Tabu Starrer 'De De Pyaar De's Best Scenes That One Should Watch

De De Pyaar De is a romantic-comedy flick starring Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Helmed by debutant Akiv Ali, it revolves around a middle-aged divorcee who falls in love with a woman almost half his age. The duo undergoes various twists and turns before finally uniting.

Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a non-resident Indian, meets Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh). He spends a lot of time with the young lady and decides to introduce her to his family. However, his family does not respect him and he backs off without revealing the truth. We have compiled some of the best scenes from the film. Read to know more about De Pyaar De best scenes:

Here are the best scenes from De De Pyaar De that you would love

1. Old car VS new car

Manju strikes a conversation with Ayesha and boasts to her about their old car. However, they used the car as a metaphor to describe their relationship with Ashish. While Manju appreciates old cars, Ayesha talks about brand new models, engine and good looks. Though Ashish understands everything, he refuses to pick sides. He simply says that both cars have their advantages and tries to make peace. This is one of the best scenes as the two women skillfully use a car to argue about their importance in Ashish’s life.

2. Ishita forgives her father

Ishita’s boyfriend Atul visits her house with his family. However, Ashish’s family plans to hide the fact that he is her father. Eventually, the truth is out and Ishita’s marriage is called off. She becomes angry with Ashish for interfering in her life and ruining everything. Ashish thinks about making up to her. He carries Atul over his shoulders and brings his father and drummers along. Ishita can not contain her excitement and hugs her father. This is undoubtedly the best scene as it showcases the deep father-daughter bond.

3. Ayesha gets emotional

Ayesha reveals how Ashish has to repeat things with her. Because of their age gap, he has experienced everything before and does not want to have children again. So, she consoles herself by telling that he would have to do everything again, which he does not want to. However, by the end, Ashish remembers her words and assures that he would do everything to be with her. This scene is quite romantic as Ashish values Ayesha despite problems and is ready to compromise for her.

