Tabu To Dance To Vidya Balan's Song 'Ami Je Tomar' In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently in its filming stage. The film is a sequel to 2007 hit psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The sequel will star Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles and it will be the first time that the two will be sharing screen space.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Reveals What It's Like To Fill Akshay Kumar's Shoes In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Tabu to dance on Vidya Balan’s Ami Je Tomar?

Bollywood actor Tabu is expected to join the cast of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. According to various reports, Tabu will be leaving for Jaipur today where the rest of the team is currently shooting. She will reportedly start shooting from Friday.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar To Play A Cameo In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'? Director Anees Bazmee Clarifies

It had been reported earlier that the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be recreating two songs from the original. One of them would be Vidya Balan’s iconic dance song, Ami Je Tomar. If various reports are to be believed, then Tabu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Vidya Balan in the sequel.

Reportedly, Tabu is very excited to shake her leg to the iconic dance song from the original. The actor is looking forward to the same eagerly. It is yet to be seen if the latest version of Ami Je Tomar will be a chartbuster like the original or no.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 To Have A Different Plot, 2 Songs From The Original Film

Apart from Ami Je Tomar, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also be recreating the hit number, Hare Ram for the film. The original starred actor Akshay Kumar in it but there has been no news on who will star in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 remake. Reportedly, the Khiladi actor will be making a cameo appearance in the film but there has been no confirmation on the same.

The entire team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will reportedly be shooting in Jaipur for a few days. The team will then head to Lucknow to shoot in a palace. Director Anees Bazmee looked up several other places before finalising on Lucknow. The team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 reportedly intend to wrap up the shooting of the film by April 2020. The film is expected to hit the theatres on July 31, 2020.

ALSO READ | From 'Jawaani Jaaneman' To 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Here Are Some Upcoming Movies Of Tabu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.