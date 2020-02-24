Top Movies Featuring Tabu And Salman Khan That You Must Watch

Tabu has established her name in the Indian film industry with her stellar performances over the years. She has also worked with several Bollywood superstars and developed friendships with several other high profile actors. The actor has worked in several films with one such superstar -- Salman Khan. Here's taking a look at the list of the movies featuring Tabu and Salman Khan together:

Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Hum Saath-Saath Hain is a drama flick helmed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and produced under the banner name Rajshri Productions. Apart from Tabu and Salman Khan, the film also features Saif Ali Khan, Monish Behl, Sonali Bendre and Karishma Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around the story of parents Ramkishen and Mamta, who have three sons and a daughter. They are a part of a joint family whose bonds are challenged due to some misunderstandings.

This is considered one of the best movies of Tabu and Salman Khan that bagged many awards. Fans loved the outstanding performance of Salman Khan in the movie. It is also remade in Telugu and that is released with the title Premaanuraagam.

Jai Ho

Jai Ho is an action-drama flick helmed by Sohail Khan and produced under the banner name Sohail Khan Films. Along with Tabu and Salman Khan, the movie features Daisy Shah, Aditya Pancholi and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles. Apart from these actors, the flick also has Sunil Shetty and Genelia D'Souza's cameo appearances.

The movie revolves around the story of a military officer who plans to encourage social responsibility amongst civilians who are less enthusiastic. The movie received mixed reactions from the fans. However, the film performed well at the box-office.

Bharat

The drama flick was penned and helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Produced under the banner name Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films, and T-Series, the movie features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around the story of a child named Bharat who is left behind to take care of his family after getting torn apart during the India-Pakistan war. The flick shows how he tries to stay true to the promises he made to his father.

