Tabu Looks Beautiful In These Indian Outfits; See Insta Pics

Bollywood actress Tabu is known to have given mind-blowing performances on-screen. The actor has not only won several Filmfare Awards but is also a two-time National Award winner in her career span.

The actor has spent more than two decades in the industry and has been a part of many iconic movies, that have managed to impress the movie-goers and the critics too. Here are some of Tabu's photos where she appears in Indian and traditional outfits.

Times when Tabu rocked in Indian outfits

During the promotions of her movie De De Pyaar De, the actor wore polka palazzo kurta set. The actor opted for nude make-up with simple earrings. She wore a high pony-tail and cream-coloured block heels to complete her promotional look.

In the 24th Kolkata film festival, Tabu chose to wear cream coloured lehenga choli. She completed her look with a matching shimmery golden coloured dupatta. With heavy make-up and glossy eyes, the actor was looking stunning with heavy earring for jewellery.

Tabu rocks an Assamese saree at the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta. The actor wore black and red coloured saree for the event, which has embroidery work all over. Even without jewellery, the actor won many hearts when she walked on the ramp with her graceful style.

The actor looked like a regal bride as she walks the ramp for the designer duo, Rimple and Harpreet. The actor wore a heavy lehenga choli outfit designed by the duo. With the smoky eyes and wavy hair-do, the actor looked stunning in this Indian outfit.

The actor is looking pretty in green lehenga choli set. The actor opted for a light green matching dupatta which has a colourful floral print all over. With smokey-eyes, red lipstick and simple green bangles in hand, the actor is giving major style goals for her fans.

