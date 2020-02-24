Tabu's Bollywood Films Rated Lower Than 6 Stars On The IMDb

Bollywood actor Tabu is known for her unconventional film roles. She has been ruling the Indian film industry with her incredible performances. This critically acclaimed actor has given us several acclaimed films including Haider, Astitva, Maqbool, Life of Pi and The Namesake. However, some of her movies did not turn out to be successful at the box office. Therefore, we have compiled some of her films that are rated lower than 6 stars on IMDb.

1. Filhaal

This 2002 drama film stars an ensemble cast of Tabu, Sushmita Sen, Palash Sen and Sanjay Suri in the lead roles. Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar marked her directorial debut with Filhaal. It revolves around two best friends Reva (Tabu) and Sia (Sushmita Sen). Though they are emotionally attached, their viewpoints differ in terms of marriage. Therefore, Rewa gets married to her boyfriend Dhruv (Sanjay Suri).

On the other hand, Sia refuses to settle with Sahil (Palash Sen), who is quite determined to marry her. Later on, Rewa is unable to conceive and becomes depressed. So, Sia helps her by becoming a surrogate mother to her child, leading to disputes with Sahil. Slowly, Sia and Rewa’s bond starts becoming problematic as Dhruv pays attention to the former’s health. After she gives birth, Rewa and Dhruv move far away from the city and Sia reunites with Sahil. Filhaal received 5.6 on IMDb.

2. Jai Ho

Jai Ho stars Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Tabu, Aditya Pancholi and Danny Denzongpa in prominent roles. Khan plays Jai, who is a short-tempered ex-army officer. After he gets suspended, Jai starts living with his mother and sister Geeta (Tabu). Moved by an incident, he starts spreading kindness in the world. However, his plan was not an immediate success and led to a series of complications. He fought the system while attempting to save his family members and close friend Rinky (Daisy Shah). Jai emerged successful and gets applauded for initiating this campaign. This film received mixed reviews and ranks 5.2 on IMDb.

3. Silsiilay

This romantic drama film is woven around the love life of three unrelated women. Tabu portrays Rehana, a traditional housewife. She accepts the bitter reality of her husband, who is cheating on her with an air hostess. On the other side, Zia (Bhumika Chawla) is in a relationship with a man, who does not want to bear the responsibilities of children.

Therefore, he moves on and gets committed to someone else. The third story revolves around Anushka (Riya Sen) who has to choose between her office colleague and a rich man in her search for true love. Released in 2005, this ensemble drama ranks 4.1 on IMDb.

