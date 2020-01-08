Tabu's First Look From 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Unveiled, Fans In Love

Tabassum Hashmi, who is better known as Tabu, enjoyed two box-office releases in the form of De De Pyaar De, and Bharat. Recently, the first look of Tabu’s character from her upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman dropped out on the internet. Here is a glimpse of Tabu’s alluring look from Jawaani Jaaneman:

Also read: Tabu And Mira Nair Captured In One Frame On The Sets Of 'A Suitable Boy' In Lucknow

Tabu’s look from Jawaani Jaaneman out

Recently, the renowned film trade analyst and expert, Taran Adarsh, took to Instagram and shared the first look of Tabu’s character from the upcoming comedy Jawaani Jaaneman. A few days ago, Taran Adarsh also unveiled the official poster of Jawaani Jaaneman through his Instagram. In the picture posted by Taran Adarsh, Tabu has made herself comfortable on a table in the middle of an unkempt room. With her legs folded and wearing loads of jewellery, Tabu is sporting flowy avatars like one of the meditators and saint-like characters.

Also read: Tabu Was Asked Who Would Be A 'suitable Boy' For Her, Actress' Answer Is Hilarious!

Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kubbra Sait and Chunky Pandey in the leading roles. The much-anticipated poster of the film dropped out on the internet a few days back, and Tabu’s first look was unveiled moments ago. The fans are now excited to see the first-look of Saif Ali Khan and Chunky Pandey’s character in the film.

Also read: Jawaani Jaaneman: Director Nitin Kakkar Is All Praises For Saif Ali Khan, Tabu And Alaia F

More about Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman is an upcoming comedy-drama that has been scheduled for a release on January 31, 2020. The cast of Jawaani Jaaneman features Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Chunky Pandey and Kubbra Sait in the leading roles. Nitin Kakkar helms the upcoming comedy film, and it has been bankrolled by Saif Ali Khan, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jay Shewakramani.

Also read: Jawaani Jaaneman Starring Saif Ali Khan & Tabu Gets A New Release Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.