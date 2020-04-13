Tabu Has Totally Aced Her Fashion Game In These Majestic Gowns; Pictures Inside

Tabu started her journey in Bollywood with Sagar Sarhadi’s Bazaar in 1982. Since then there has been no looking back for the actor. She has now established herself as a prominent actor in India and overseas as well.

ALSO READ | Tabu's Empowering Roles In 21st Century That Prove She Is Way Ahead Of Time

Off-camera, she has been a fashionista as well. If you do not know what to wear for your party or event, then take these outfit inspirations from Tabu. Here are some of Tabu's photos in majestic gowns that you must check out:

ALSO READ | Tabu's 2003 Film Maqbool Was Supposed To Have Akshay Kumar As Lead. Learn More Trivia Here

Tabu’s best gowns that even you can don

1. Tabu wore this light grey coloured gown when she walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta. The dress had an off-shoulder sleeve with a white embroidered floral design. She had her hair styled into a sleek middle-partition with a bold red lipstick.

2. Tabu recently wore this satin red, Gaurav Gupta gown to an awards function. The gown had an off-shoulder design with a voluminous sleeve on the left side. She tied her hair into sleek ponytail hair-do and completed the look with black sandals.

ALSO READ | Tabu's Love For Dogs Is Evident From These Pics; Check Out

3. Tabu wore this red, maxi dress for a recent photoshoot. The dress had a white polka-dotted design with half sleeves. She did a high ponytail hair-do and completed the look with smokey eye makeup.

4. This navy blue gown by Tabu makes it a perfect choice for any formal outings as well. The thigh slit adds to the glamour quotient of the outfit. Tabu styled it with a bold, red lipstick and side-parted, open hair.

ALSO READ | Tabu's Most Unforgettable Performances In The Last Decade

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.