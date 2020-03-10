Tabu's Love For Dogs Is Evident From These Pics; Check Out

Tabu is one of the most renowned actors in the Indian film industry. The actor has been posting stunning pictures on her social media. She never fails to impress her fans with her outstanding acting skills and fashion sense.

Some of her best movies include Andhadhun, Astitva, and Drishyam. Fans know about her love for performing different roles, fashion, and style but there is something that the actor loves even more. Tabu is a big lover of dogs and the photos she shares on Instagram are proof. Have a look.

Tabu is a dog lover and these pictures are proof

Tabu loves dogs and her Instagram is flooded with pictures of dogs. The actor makes sure to include her pet dog in her pictures. She is also often seen sharing pictures of street dogs sleeping in adorable ways. Fans fell in love with the pictures of the dogs she shares. This showcases the immense love that Tabu has for dogs, especially the dogs snuggling in cute ways.

