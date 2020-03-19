Neena Gupta's Photos With Her Fellow Co-stars That You Need To See

Neena Gupta started her career in Bollywood with Raman Kumar’s Saath Saath in 1982. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. She has been a part of several hit films including Veere Di Wedding and Badhaai Ho. She was last seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

In addition to acing her game on the silver screen, Neena Gupta is also very popular on social media. She never fails to impress the fashion audience with her style choices. She always makes it a point to keep her fans updated on her well-being and work.

Neena Gupta’s pictures with co-stars

She was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. This picture was with her co-star Jitendra Kumar who also played her on-screen son in the film. The picture is a still from the movie. Neena Gupta’s performance in the film was highly praised by both the audience and critics.

Neena Gupta clicked this picture with her fellow co-star Sanjay Mishra. The picture was taken during the shoot of their film, Gwalior. She played the role of “seedhe saade log” in the film as given in the caption.

The actor shared this picture of herself with Raghubir Yadav from the sets of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Neena Gupta is sporting a salt and pepper look in the picture. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

In this picture, she met her co-star and friend, Rajesh Sharma after a long time. The duo starred together in the National Award-winning film, Lajwanti in 1993. Both the actors were highly praised for their performance in the film.

