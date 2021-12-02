'Tadap' Premiere: Siblings Hardik Pandya & Krunal Grace The Red Carpet; Watch

Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Tara Sutaria in Tadap, and the film's recently held premiere was a star-studded affair. From Ahan's sister Athiya Shetty publicly posing with rumoured beau cricketer KL Rahul for the first time to Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty posing for the paps, the night was surely eventful.

Apart from Rahul, other cricketers who graced the premiere with their presence were sibling duo Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, who posed for the pictures alongside the latter's wife Pankhuri Sharma.

Hardik Pandya, Krunal attend Tadap's Premiere

The event, which took place on Wednesday night, saw Hardik clad in an all-black ensemble, including a loose fitted black t-shirt and joggers, which he paired with similar sneakers and a dog tag. On the other hand, Krunal looked dapper in a printed loose t-shirt and black joggers, which he completed with white coloured sneakers and a chunky gold chain. Lastly, Pankhuri opted for a casual yet stylish look comprising of knee ripped denim, a black t-shirt and a green blazer. Take a look.

What also grabbed headlines last night was Rahul accompanying the Shetty clan and posing alongside Ahan, Athiya Shetty, Suniel and Mana Shetty. Athiya looked gorgeous in an all-black pantsuit, while the cricketer was seen in beige pants and blazer which he coupled with a black inner and a pair of jordans. The outing marked their first time posing for the paps after Athiya accompanied her beau on several professional tours. Also joining the family was Ahan's girlfriend Tania Shroff, who wore black pants with a pink corset top.

More about Tadap

Second trailer from the film was recently released, giving a peek into Ishana and Ramisa's intense love story. The power-packed clip showcased the leading duo's fairytale romance turning into a nightmare, with Ahan becoming an aggressive baddie whose only motive is to seek revenge for being cheated in love. The highlight comes when blood-bathed Ishana tries to strangle his love interest and brutally throws her away. Billed as an 'incredible love story', the film comes as the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100. It is set to release on Friday, December 3.

