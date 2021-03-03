Tahir Raj Bhasin Gives Out A Quirky Version Of His 'tudum' Services, Hints At New Project

On Tuesday night, Tahir Raj Bhasin joined Netflix's viral social media trend and gave a sneak peek into the sets of his upcoming outing. He showed how he 'crushed the tudum' on the sets. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Netflix, I have absolutely crushed the tudum" and added, "Feel free to swing by anytime now to drop off the following deliveries: 1.Suspense thriller and 2.Romantic drama with inspiration on top! #AbMenuMeinSabNew."

Tahir hinted at a new project on the digital streaming platform and soon fans expressed excitement about the same. Anchal Singh, Shivam Gupta, and many others dropped endearing comments. A user wrote, "Wow, can't wait for your new project. Please share the details soon." Many other celebs like Sanya Malhotra, Shweta Basu Prasad, Raima Sen, Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Konkanasen Sharma, Sharman Joshi, among others, also dropped their videos on social media.

Tahir hints at a new project with Netflix

Also Read | Saudi Crown Prince Loyalists Welcome US Intel Report On Jamal Khashoggi's Murder

Netflix responds

Dear Netflix Fam,

YOUR ORDER HAS BEEN RECEIVED!



Kya mast tudum mara re 👌❤️

We just want to thank you and say ladka aapka order leke nikal gaya hai bas pahunch hi raha hoga 🥳#AbMenuMeinSabNew — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 2, 2021

Also Read | What Time Does 'Murder Among The Mormons' Release On Netflix? All About Crime Docuseries

On the work front, Tahir was last seen in the film Chhichhore, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and others. He has a film titled Looop Lapeta in the pipeline. On February 18, he shared a picture with his team and penned a lengthy heartfelt note which read, "You start working as a film crew and somewhere along the way you become a unit. Thank you for the awesomeness guys. Here’s to the Looop Lapeta unit led by Bhatia Aakash and producers Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar."

He continued that the team had hit a pause in 2020, but they picked up in a post-pandemic world and made it to the finish line in style. Bhasin went on to call it a mad roller coaster ride and wrote that they've all bonded over and it's only the icing. "Can’t wait to get this Looop to the world soon. Love & light," he concluded.

Also Read | Sana Khan Bids Goodbye To Showbiz To 'serve Humanity & Follow Orders Of Her Creator'

More so, he will be seen in the Ranveer Singh starrer 83, alongside Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya and others. The makers of the upcomer mentioned that 83 will hit the marquee on June 4, 2021, and will release in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Meanwhile, Tahir is roped in for another project alongside Amala Paul. "Super excited about kick-starting this series based on a dramatic love story set in the 70s," he wrote on Instagram.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Reposts Scene From 'Citylights', Thanks Patralekhaa 'for Sharing Lines'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.