What Time Does 'Murder Among The Mormons' Release On Netflix? All About Crime Docuseries

Murder Among the Mormons is the latest true-crime series arriving on Netflix. The three-part series is a US crime docuseries showcasing a comprehensive look at one of the shocking crimes in the history of the Mormon community. The series will start streaming this Wednesday on March 3, on Netflix. Read on to know more about what time does Murder Among the Mormons release on Netflix?

What time does Murder Among the Mormons release on Netflix?

Murder Among the Mormons release date is scheduled for March 3, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. This means that the Murder Among the Mormons release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Indian subscribers can stream Murder Among the Mormons on Netflix on March 3, Wednesday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch the Murder Among the Mormons series from 8 am on Wednesday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards. As per Spain time, Murder among the Mormons will be available to watch at 9 am on March 3, 2021. As per Brazil Time, the series can be watched at 5 am. One can also turn on the notification to get an update on when Murder Among the Mormons series on Netflix.

Murder Among the Mormons series is a three-part documentary directed by Jared Hess. He is best known for Napolean Dynamite. Along with Jared Hess, Tyler Measom who last directed An Honest Liar has also contributed as the director of this new US crime docuseries. The plot of the series examines the bombing incident in 1985 that killed two people in Salt Lake City. The murder in the Mormon community sent a shockwave across the city when some of the early Mormon letters and diaries were destroyed, which included the infamous White Salamander Letter. The letter is considered to be an artefact whose contents threatened the foundations of Mormonism. The investigative series walks the viewers through the whole incident trying to uncover the truth.

