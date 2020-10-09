Sana Khan Bids Goodbye To Showbiz To 'serve Humanity & Follow Orders Of Her Creator'

Sana Khan, who kick-started her career by appearing in the film, Yehi Hai High Society in 2005, took to her Instagram on October 8 and bid adieu to showbiz forever. Sana penned a lengthy note and expressed that the entertainment industry has given her "all kinds of fame, honour and wealth" but she has realised that she should not make "wealth and fame" her only goal. She then added that from now on, she will "serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator."

Sana Khan wrote, "Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. I have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But for a few days now, I have been possessed to the realization that: Is the real purpose of man's coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?".

She continued, "Isn’t it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn’t a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?"

Sana wrote that when she searched the answer to this question in her religion, she realised that "this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life-after death". More so, she expressed that "it will be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator, and does not make wealthy and fame his only goal". The Special Ops actor mentioned that "he/she should avoid sinful life and serve humanity and follow the path shown by his/her Creator".

Also Read | On Sana Khan's Birthday, Take A Look At Details About The Actor's Life

Also Read |Sana Khan Calls Ex-beau Melvin Louis A Compulsive Cheater; See Pics

Sharing her lengthy note, Sana Khan called it her "happiest moment" and also marked the day and date October 8, Thursday. "May Allah help me n guide me in this journey," she wrote. Sana also asked fans to always remember her in their prayers. Take a look at her statement below.

Sana Khan quits showbiz

Sana Khan's career

Sana made special appearances in films like E, Bombay to Goa, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. She rose to fame after her appearance in the Tamil film, Silambattam was well-received by the audience. She was also a part of Thambikku Indha Ooru in 2010. Her notable work is in movies like Payanam, Mr. Nookayya, Kool...Sakkath Hot Maga, Gaganam, Jai Ho, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and others.

Also Read | Sana Khan Breaks Down At 'Special Ops' Trailer Launch, Actor Gautami Kapoor Consoles

Also Read | Sana Khan's Net Worth As The 'Special Ops' Actor Rings In Her Birthday; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.