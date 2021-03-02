Rajkummar Rao Reposts Scene From 'Citylights', Thanks Patralekhaa 'for Sharing Lines'

On March 1, 2021, Rajkummar Rao took to his official Instagram handle and reposted a short video clip featuring himself and his partner and actor, Patralekhaa. The short video clip comes from their 2014’s drama flick titled, Citylights, in which they starred in the lead roles. In the video, drunk Deepak Singh (played by Rajkummar) can be seen asking his wife, Rakhi (played by Patralekhaa) to dance. When she doesn’t dance, he throws money on her and Rakhi slaps her husband and pushes him.

Rajkummar Rao shares a powerful video clip from Citylights

Sharing the scene from the film, Rajkummar captioned it as, “Thank you so much for sharing this lnes. @patralekhaa @hansalmehta”. As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of his fans rushed to compliment the actor and drop hearts. Anil Kapoor commented, “Loved this film and both Patralekha’s and your performance…” with several red hearts. Director Hansal Mehta commented, “Nachke dikha! (Show me your dance). What a heartbreaking moment” with several red hearts. Aparshakti Khurana, Ekta Kapoor and other celebs, too, dropped red hearts and praising hands emoticon.

A fan commented, “This is one of the best movies”. Another fan wrote, “High level performance Sir. Love you” with a heart-eyed face, praying hands emoticons and a red heart. A netizen commented, “Splendid performance” with a pair of clapping hands. A netizen wrote, “Pure acting”.

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, Citylights is one of the most popular Rajkummar Rao films. The film received a positive response from the critics as well as the audience for its powerful storyline and performances by Rajkummar and Patralekhaa. The film is a remake of the BAFTA-nominated British flick titled Metro Manila, which released in 2013.

Meanwhile, on February 28, 2021, Rao shared a promo clip from his upcoming song titled Kiston, from his film Roohi. It features himself and Janhvi Kapoor. In the caption, he informed his fans that the song has been released on YouTube. He wrote, “Mehenga nahi Kifayat, vilayati nahi swadeshi; ab pyaar hoga ‘#Kiston’ mein! (Expensive is not economical, luxury is not indigenous; Got to love it now in ‘#Installments!) Song out now: Link in bio. ‘#Roohi’ in cinemas 11th March, 2021”.

