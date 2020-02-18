Taapsee Pannu & Tahir Raj Bhasin To Feature In Thriller-comedy 'Looop Lapeta', See Post

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is wowing the audience and her fans with her quirky script choices. A few weeks back, when the trailer of her upcoming film Thappad was out, the audience and critics lauded her performance and the concept of the film. And now, to intrigue her fans, she recently spilled the beans around her upcoming project on her social media handle.

READ | Taapsee Pannu Sparks 'befitting Reply' Memes As She Answers To 'sexist' Praise By Producer

Giving the brief of the project in her caption, Taapsee Pannu wrote, 'Right, so here's yet another announcement from my stable. I'm on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment's crazy thriller-comedy, "LOOOP LAPETA", an adaptation of the cult classic "Run Lola Run." Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021! @tahirrajbhasin @sonypicturesin @ellipsisentertainment @bhatiaaakash @tanuj.garg @atulkasbekar @vivekkrishnani @Aayush_Blm #loooplapeta'.

Check out her post below:

READ | 'Manmarziyan' To 'Judwaa 2': When Taapsee Pannu Was The Quintessential Romantic Heroine

After Taapsee Pannu and the makers shared the details of the project, the male lead actor of the upcoming Looop Lapeta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, also expressed his excitement and shared the news with his fans and followers. He penned a note that read, 'I've watched the cult classic, "Run Lola Run" as a child.... Still pinching myself at the excitement of featuring in its Hindi adaptation'. He also posted a collage picture featuring him and Taapsee Pannu.

READ | Taapsee Pannu, Madhur Bhandarkar, Others React To Permanent Commission For Women In Army

Details of Looop Lapeta

Looop Lapeta will be a Hindi adaptation of a German film, Run Lola Run, which released in 1998. The Hindi remake will be directed by Aakash Bhatia, who will also mark his debut as a film director. Reportedly, the film is set to go on the floors in Goa in April and has Dr Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar on board as writers. Looop Lapeta is slated to hit theatres on January 29, 2021.

READ | Tahir Raj Bhasin To Star In The Upcoming Kapil Dev Biopic ''83', Here's More About Him

(Cover Image Courtesy: Tahir Raj Bhasin Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.