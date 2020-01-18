Tahir Raj Bhasin To Star In The Upcoming Kapil Dev Biopic ''83', Here's More About Him

The upcoming biopic on Kapil Dev has several big names in Bollywood as a part of its star cast. One of the actors to look forward to in this film is Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Ranveer Singh starrer '83 is a biopic on the veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and the 1983 Indian Cricket team who won the World Cup. The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Who is Tahir Raj Bhasin who is playing Sunil Gavaskar in '83

Tahir Raj Bhasin has been cast as Sunil Gavaskar in the movie '83. He will be seen playing the role of The Little Master. Before landing this role in this Kabir Khan film Tahir Raj Bhasin was last seen in the movie Chhichhore by Nitish Tiwari. The 32-year-old actor also starred in Mardaani, Manto, Force 2, Kai Po Che, etc.

Tahir made his screen debut with the 2012 film Kismat Love Paisa Dilli. He went on to receive major recognition after playing the negative role in Rani Mukherjee-starrer 2014 film Mardaani. This was his official Bollywood debut and was received a lot of appreciation from the audience. This part even fetched him a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor and a Screen Award for the Best Antagonist.

Tahir Raj Bhasin was born on April 21, 1987 in Delhi. He completed his graduation from the Hindu College University of Delhi and also has Masters from the University of Melbourne. He eventually moved to Bombay to pursue a career in acting and struggled for 3 years before landing the noteworthy role in Mardaani.

