Tahira Kashyap All Set To Present Real-life Inspired Lockdown Tales In Video Series

Wife of actor Ayushman Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap is an Indian writer and theatre director who has gained a lot of popularity on social media in the past few years. She is credited for having directed the movie Toffee which garnered a lot of love from viewers and critics alike. Her stories are emotionally gripping as her narrating style is unique and leaves an impact on the viewers. To the delight of her fans, Tahira Kashyap has decided to bring lockdown tales through a video series, which are inspired from real-life surrounds and will keep her fans entertained during the lockdown.

Tahira Kashyap has been very active on social media during the lockdown and has kept her fans updated with everything she has been doing during the lockdown. Tahira is now all set to introduce everyone to lockdown tales which were inspired by the current real-life scenarios but have a twist of her imagination. The stories portray sentiments and moments from every day and will throw light on how the lockdown affected their lives. The Stories are going to be in the form of a video series which she will be sharing on her social media handle.

According to her, the lockdown situations could be viewed from two perspectives. One, by making the most of what is available and the other is by grumbling and grudging. Tahira admits that she did both and that was when the idea to come up with these lockdown tales came to her.

Opening up about the same, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana said in a statement, "I'm really excited to bring these special stories from everyday life to the people out there. They are really simple stories about humanity but in complex times. I love writing and honestly, without any agenda, these stories just started flowing. These lockdown tales are a mere moment or thought taken out from our lives and at times we just need to cherish that.”

