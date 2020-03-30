Tahira Kashyap Reveals Her Inspiration Behind Her Latest Painting; Find Out What It Is

Ayushmann Kashyap and his wife Tahira Kashyap along with their children Virajveer and Varushka are trying their hand at painting. This has been their routine since the day Coronavirus quarantine started. Tahira Kashyap keeps posting her different abstract paintings on her social media account. Along with painting, she also shares the pictures of the dishes that she cooks.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Show What Perfect Couple Bonding Goals Look Like

Also Read: Tahira Kashyap Shows Love For Mother Via Art, Urges Fans To Protect Elderly Amid COVID-19

Recently, Tahira Kashyap took to her social media account to share a picture of the abstract painting that she made. In the picture, she has drawn a beautiful swamp deer. Talking about her piece, she mentioned that the recent news regarding the Barasingha which was doing the rounds last week is her inspiration behind this painting. The Bala actor's wife also added that she was running short of canvas and so she used her daughter's art file.

Adding further, Tahira mentioned that she was running out of paint supplies too, so she wants to put an end to Coronavirus. She captioned the picture as "Last week heard the news about Barasingha (swamp deer) taking to the roads of my hometown, Chandigarh. Got inspired from there! Ran short of canvas, used daughter’s art file! Running out of paint supplies also🙈 #khatamhocorona"

Check out the picture posted by Tahira Kashyap here:

A few days back, Tahira Kashyap baked a delicious looking chocolate cake. Not only that, but she also shared the recipe of the chocolate cake with her followers. She posted the picture with a funny caption that reads "By the end of 21 days most of us will have alternate career choices! #lookingatthebrighterside". Check out the picture here

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana: Times When He Confessed His Love For Wife Tahira Kashyap!

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Cautiously Visits Delhi Amidst Coronavirus Fears

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.