Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Calls Herself 'Kalank' Of Her Family In Terms Of Fashion

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana recently spoke about her sense of style and how it is different from the two women in her life. The writer shed some light on how her daughter Varushka has a different sense of fashion when compared to that of hers. She also spoke about her mother Anita Kashyap, who has a classy sense of style, with sarees and stunning buns. Tahira Kashyap Khurrana was of the stance that all three women in the family have a distinct sense of fashion.

Tahira Kashyap on style in the family

Writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana recently spoke about how different the three women in her family are, in terms of fashion and style. In a recent interaction with a leading news daily, she spoke about her mother and her daughter’s way of dressing up. She said that her mother has always been on the classy side over the years. She recollected how her mother would wear beautiful chiffon sarees, make an immaculate bun with her hair while pairing it with stunning earrings. Tahira Kashyap Khurrana said that her mother has always been a teacher and is the classiest dressed woman that she has known all her life. She was of the stance that she has not inherited that quality from her mother as she cannot drape a saree even if it was to save her life.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana was of the opinion that the beautiful thing about the three women is that they are all individualistic. While describing her style statement, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana said that she does not exactly know what it is, which is why she had spoken previously about only leaving pyjamas and shorts for daughter Varushka as an inheritance. She said that the happiness and comfort with which she carries her look is what makes them look cool and nice.

Read Ayushmann Khurrana Lends Support To Empower Women Ragpickers This Raksha Bandhan

Also read Take A Tour Of Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap's Lavish Mumbai Home Through Pictures

Drawing a comparison, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana said that she is more into comfortable stuff while her six-year-old is into dresses and frocks and is someone who matches everything. She also said that whatever she chooses for her daughter is usually not her style. She added that her mother’s sarees will be passed on to her daughter as she would mostly like them and she can see her heading in that direction. Tahira Kashyap Khurrana was of the view that she would rather have her father’s sneakers and shorts inherited but was not something anticipated for. She also said that she is sort of the “kalank” in these two women’s lives but they will have to manage with her.

Read Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap’s Adorable Video Winning Hearts, Watch

Also read Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A Quirky Video About Dos And DON'Ts Amid COVID-19

Image Courtesy: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.