Ayushmann Khurrana Lends Support To Empower Women Ragpickers This Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is extending help and empowering women ragpickers, based in New Delhi this Raksha Bandhan. Ayushmann and wife Tahira Kashyap have been associated with a non-profit organisation named Gulmeher, for years. The NGO looks after these women and encourages them to be self-reliant by fuelling their inner passion for art and craft. The Badhai Ho sought support for them from 'fellow citizens' to help them generate income during the on-going COVID-19 crisis.

Ayushmann stands with the empowerment of women ragpickers

Gulmeher is a women's collective of waste-pickers turned artisans. The NGO works with around 200 women ragpickers and contributes to helping them look after themselves as well as their families. This year around, the women of Gulmeher have taken it upon themselves to make and sell Rakhis, while its proceeds will go towards their sustenance and well-being. Recently, Ayushmann lent his support to the cause and is trying his level best to bring in as much attention for them as he can.

(Image credit: Ayushmann Khurrana PR team)

Khurrana stated, "Tahira and I are deeply and emotionally invested in Gulmeher. The organisation is doing outstanding work to support this needy segment of the population in Delhi. With the pandemic, they are most at risk and are also economically vulnerable. Their flow of income has been impacted greatly.” The Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor added, "Rakhi symbolises love and a bond between brothers and sisters. Them making rakhis for the fellow citizens of our country to buy and support their cause symbolises a celebration of self-reliance. Let’s support our fellow brothers and sisters. We want to empower them so that they can have various avenues to generate income & support their families. We feel that’s a step in the right direction.”

(Image credit: Ayushmann Khurrana PR team)

Meanwhile, not so long ago, the superstar celebrated one year of his highly-lauded film Article 15. The crime-drama was both written and directed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and was not only a critical success but also performed exceptionally well at the box office. Sharing a collage of glimpses from the film on his Instagram handle, Khurrana captioned the post, "#1YearOfArticle15".

Check out his post below:

