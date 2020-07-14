Take A Tour Of Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap's Lavish Mumbai Home Through Pictures

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana lives with his wife Tahira Kashyap, son Virajveer, and daughter Varushka Khurrana in Andheri. Home décor consultant Tnisha Bhatia designed their seven-bedroom apartment, situated in a high rise building, which offers a picturesque view of the metro city. With all-white interiors, Ayushmann Khurrana’s abode has artistic elements which he has shown in videos and photos on Instagram. Here is a glimpse of the inside of his home that you must check.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's house tour

On various occasions, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has shared views from their home on her official Instagram account. The couple's living room is expansive, with white elements and soothing shades. With huge windows and sheer curtains brightening up with space, the elements inside the room make it look even more spacious.

Moreover, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have opted for bright artistic pieces. The living room also showcases luxe sitting areas with a touch of vintage style.

Amid the classic elements adorning the home, the home bar makes the corner stand out with its contemporary touch. Their monochrome table flaunts a geometric pattern with two velvet chairs accompanying the same. Some of the props include a wine rack, a unique wall clock, and a classic beige lounge chair.

Moving ahead, the balcony offers a splendid view of skyscrapers and clear sky. Reportedly, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap usually spend time in the balcony area. Oversized pots, planters, and a carpet of grass adorn the place.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana shared glimpses of his home. The actor has received numerous awards and has showcased them on shelves in a corner. While you can spot the trophies that he has achieved, the adjacent wall has a pencil or charcoal sketch of Ayushmann Khurrana alongside other pieces. The actor has also performed Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister challenge in front of that background.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Ayushmann Khurrana has also given a view of his bedroom in an Instagram post. It features artwork on a wall. The spotless room also flaunts carved bedside table, which holds a collection of numerous accessories like a short lamp, a tissue box, and a photograph. The bedroom has a high ceiling and white walls.



Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s Songs From 'Bang Bang' To Add To Your Lockdown Workout Playlist

Also read: Did You Know Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, And Shweta Tiwari Are The Same Age?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.