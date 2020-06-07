'Flaunt Them Like Your Bright Smile': Tahira Kashyap Pens Poem Sharing Her Mastectomy Scar

Tahira Kashyap, writer-director, on National Cancer Survivor's Day, took to her Instagram handle to share a powerful note titled 'Scars'. Flaunting her mastectomy scar, Tahira wrote, 'Hide not your scars my love, Show them, flaunt them, just like your bright smile, soothing to others eyes, And when you do that time and again giving people nowhere to run and hide, they will have to fall in love with your badge of honour, your prize.'

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She also had a show on Audible 'My Ex-breast', where she spoke about her journey and beating cancer.

Tahira on the professional front:

Tahira recently directed and wrote the much-acclaimed short film, Pinni, which stars Neena Gupta, Shishir Sharma and Srishti Shrivastava in the lead roles. Released in February 2020, the film follows the story of Sudha, who is a happy, diligent homemaker and is abreast of current affairs much against the general stereotype of a homemaker. If the reports are to be believed, Tahira will be directing her next, Sharma Ji Ki Beti with actor Saiyami Kher.

