Tahira Kashyap Talks About Environment, Says 'If We Disrupt Nature's Flow, It'll Backfire'

In a recent interview with a leading news daily, Tahira Kashyap remarked that the world is a reflection of our past actions and to have a better future, humans need to make correct choices in the present. Adding to the same, Tahira Kashyap revealed that people have a tendency to think that they are different from the environment and are two different entities. Reacting to the conjecture, Tahira Kashyap remarked that it is high time for people to realise that they are one. Tahira Kashyap further revealed that if people disrupt the flow of nature, a backfire is bound to happen.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Are Unrecognisable In Throwback Pic From College

Talking about her pledge this World Environment Day, the writer-director mentioned that she will be more compassionate and considerate towards the environment and the people living in it. Tahira Kashyap also opined that an increased dialogue is the key to making the environment a part of our daily discourse. Adding to the same, Tahira revealed people need to understand that there aren’t just a few officials who need to fight for the environment and it’s not a job given only to them.

Also Read | Tahira Kashyap Opens Up About Directing Ayushmann, Says She Needs To 'earn A Position

Recently, actor Kirit Kulhari, too, spoke to a leading news daily about nature and said that it holds the capacity to destroy everything. Speaking about the same, Kirti Kulhari remarked that the cyclone, the pandemic and the locust attack is nature’s way of resetting and balancing things. Kirti further remarked that everything in existence is because of nature and one should recognise it in small and big ways. Speaking about human’s toxic intervention in nature, Kirti remarked that she can see the bigger picture and remarked it is nature’s way of waking humans up to the abuse and exploitation of the earth.

Also Read | Tahira Kashyap & ‌Ayushmann Khurrana Sport Similar Outfits And Give A Strong Message

Tahira on the professional front:

Tahira recently directed and wrote the much-acclaimed short film, Pinni, which stars Neena Gupta, Shishir Sharma and Srishti Shrivastava in the leading roles. Released in February 2020, the film follows the story of Sudha, who is a happy, diligent homemaker and is abreast of current affairs much against the general stereotype of a homemaker. If the reports are to be believed, Tahira will be directing her next, Sharma Ji Ki Beti with actor Saiyami Kher.

Also Read | Tahira Kashyap Opens Up About Directing Ayushmann, Says She Needs To 'earn A Position

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.