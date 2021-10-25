Tahira Kashyap Narrates Embarassing Instance From Her Honeymoon In New Book

Tahira Kashyap recently gave a sneak peek at an interesting excerpt from her book, The 7 Sins of Being A Mother, in which she revealed some candid and embarrassing moments from her honeymoon with her husband, Ayushmann Khurrana.

Many celebrity artists including Twinkle Khanna, Divya Dutta, Neeti Mohan, etc took to Tahira's social media post and expressed their amazement at her honeymoon story.

Tahira Kashyap recalls hilarious honeymoon instances in The 7 Sins of Being A Mother

Tahira Kashyap recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared an excerpt from her latest book in which she revealed a few crazy instances from her honeymoon with Ayushmann Khurrana to Bangkok. In the excerpt, she recalled the time when she decided to leave her seven-month-old son with her parents and head for her honeymoon. She also opened up about her struggle to use the washroom frequently to express milk as she was lactating at that time and stated how the 'sexy bra that she bought for the trip made her uncomfy and was ruined by the ‘ungainly breast pads.' She then wrote about how her mother called her before the check-in and revealed that the milk she expressed for her son was finished and left her in shock. As she decided to express more from the breast pump, Ayushmann reminded her that she cannot do that anymore as they have to check-in. She further added that she took a deep breath recalling the promise she made to herself and told her mother that the baby would manage.

Tahira Kashyap also revealed how she and Ayushmann Khurrana went to a sex show in Bangkok but were left 'scarred' by it. She then revealed how she didn't use any of the new lingerie she bought and instead went to a shopping mall and did four hours of baby shopping. Furthermore, she also mentioned how their honeymoon didn't go well as planned and added how he and Ayushmann laughed together over it on their way back home. While narrating the instance further, she stated, "As we sat in the aircraft our deprived eyes met, acknowledging all that had and hadn’t happened. Mission unaccomplished. We broke into laughter. As our flight took off and we put on our seat belts, our hands brushed against each other. It was electrifying. Soon our hands had found a life of their own; they knew each other’s travel routes too well. We took off quite literally. The seat belt sign went off. We headed to the lavatory one after the other and soon became members of the legendary mile-high club. Mission well accomplished!”

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk