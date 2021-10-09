Tahira Kashyap Spreads Awareness About Bottle Gourd Toxicity, Reveals She 'was In The ICU'

Tahira Kashyap recently shared a video of herself in which she opened up about how she was in the ICU for two days because of 'bottle gourd toxicity' and urged her fans not to have bottle gourd or its juice if it tasted bitter. Many followers reacted to her video on social media and asked her to take care of herself while many of them thanked her for the important information she provided.

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which she can be seen stating how she quickly wanted to share something with everyone and added that it was an important piece of information.

Tahira Kashyap reveals she was in the ICU for two days

She revealed that she was in the ICU for two days yet again but urged her fans not to worry as she was fine at present. She then stated that she had 'bottle gourd toxicity'. She also revealed how she used to have a bottle gourd juice every day and added that consumed it even when it tasted bitter. Adding to it, she urged her fans not to consume bottle gourd if it tastes bitter as it could turn out to be quite harmful.

In the caption, she wrote about her condition and mentioned that staying healthy was not just about having juices. She also shared how her doctors asked her to spread awareness about the same as not many people know about it. She stated, “PLS LISTEN TO THIS! @instagram is an amazing platform for spreading awareness! Pls read about BOTTLE GOURD TOXICITY! I might be sounding all sorted and cool in this video that I made from my set, but I was in deep sh#%! Sharing deets as doctors also asked me to spread the awareness around too. I have picked my phone on all those who I know have the #greenjuice Bottle gourd toxicity has dire consequences, and dire is an understatement. Please read in between the lines. It’s lethal. In the name of health just don’t keep popping juices! There was a reason why I was in the ICU for the same, don’t want to divulge more gory details, but pls spread the word around[sic]."

Many of her followers took to Tahira’s Instagram post and asked how she was doing while others urged her to take care. Many of them also thanked her for sharing this information and dropped hearts for her in the comments section.

