Tahira Kashyap Reveals Most Important Commandment From '12 Commandments Of Being A Woman'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap has been promoting her new book 12 Commandments of Being A Woman on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared an IGTV of a rapid-fire interview. The author recalled her memorable experiences besides speaking about 12 Commandments of Being A Woman book. She also revealed the most important commandment from the new book. Here is everything to know about what Tahira Kashyap said.

Tahira Kashyap reveals the most important commandment from her new book

Author Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram and shared an IGTV featuring a rapid-fire interview through her official handle on October 13, 2020, Tuesday. Besides sharing her memorable moments, she also revealed one of the most important commandments from 12 Commandments of Being A Woman book. While approaching towards the end, the interviewer asks, “which is the most important commandment?”

Tahira Kashyap had a quirky response to the question. She replied by saying, “Don’t have Chinese Ghar pe, Be Aatamnirbhar”. The author also revealed rarely-known things about her relationship with Ayushmann Khurrana and shared a message for women who were watching her video. Tahira Kashyap said, “Own it. Whatever size or shape you are, you are unique. Own it with pride”.

In the caption accompanying her IGTV post, Tahira Kashyap wrote how she had given a glimpse of everything in 12 Commandments of Being A Woman book. The author wrote, “Gone berserk with this oneðŸ¤ª. Guys I have pretty much bared myself in this book! Guess there has been no stopping me ðŸ™ˆ I hope you will love reading it as much as I loved writing it! Here is sneak peek of all things I talk about in 12 commandments of being a woman! :) Pre-order your copyðŸ‘‰LINK IN MY BIO #bigbilliondaysale #womenwriters #womenswords #womenforchange #newbook #preorder @juggernaut.in @flipkart #the12commandmentsofbeingawoman.” Check out Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram post on her 12 Commandments of Being A Woman book.

Response to Tahira Kashyap's video

Numerous fans and followers of Tahira Kashyap loved various parts of the video. So, they took to the comment section of the post and wrote about them. Check out the response to her video:

