Tahira Kashyap & ‌Ayushmann Khurrana Sport Similar Outfits And Give A Strong Message

Many Bollywood celebs are taking to their social media handle share with fans a glimpse of their life under lockdown. And among the celebs, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap seem to be making the most of this lockdown. Their pictures and videos always manage to take the internet by storm. Recently, Tahira Kashyap shared a picture of them which is unmissable.

Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram handle to share a collage of her and husband, Ayushmann Khurrana's pictures. In the it, Ayushmann and Tahira Kashyap are sporting similar outfits giving it their own twist. Tahira sported an all-black outfit and completed the look with a jacket that had multi-coloured printed CDs all over it. She also opted for hoop earrings, round shaped spectacles and minimal makeup.

While Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, donned an all-black outfit and also completed the look with a similar jacket. He also opted for aviator styled spectacles, well-gelled hair, and a pair of black sneakers. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “We believe in gender fluidity.” Check out the post below.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Are Unrecognisable In Throwback Pic From College

Apart from this post, Ayushmann and Tahira have been several posts keeping fans entertained. Ayushmann Khurrana certainly knows how to strike a balance between his personal life and his work life, which is quite evident from his social media handles. Ayushmann has been doing everything from spending some 'we time' with his family to promoting his upcoming film.

During a recent interview with a news portal, Tahira Kashyap opened up about how she is beating the lockdown blues. She said that she is trying to stay positive and strong during this tough time. She also said that her challenges are nothing compared to what the migrants and labourers are going through. She also sent out her best wishes and hopes that all this ends soon. She also revealed that she is constantly praying for the protection of the entire humanity.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: The Khurranas Make For An Aww-dorable Postcard-ready Frame, See Pic

On the work front

The actor is all set to be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s much-awaited film, Gulabo Sitabo. He will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. The movie will revolve around two men who are trapped in a game of one-upmanship, each drawing other leaders to their clan and each with his own agenda. The film is all set to premiere on June 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime Videos.

Also read | ‌Ayushmann Khurrana Turns Into A "Caveman" In COVID Lockdown; See Pics

Also read | Weekly Celeb Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana Spends Relaxing Week Amid Lockdown; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.