Tahira Kashyap Opens Up About Directing Ayushmann, Says She Needs To 'earn A Position'

Writer Tahira Kashyap, who married actor Ayushmann Khurrana back in 2008, was recently seen in an interview talking about directing films and casting her husband. She had made her directorial debut back in 2018 with the short film Toffee, which dealt with a social topic, just like several of Khurrana's films. Read on to know more details about the story:

Tahira Kashyap on directing her husband Ayushmann Khurrana

According to reports, writer-director Tahira Kashyap was seen in an interview with a leading news daily, where she talked about her husband and directing films. Reportedly, Kashyap said that she wants to try her luck with a full-fledge feature film and also stated that she has a few scripts under her sleeves. The writer said that she is taking baby steps in that direction. She went on to say that she is moving slowly and gradually towards this direction she has chosen. Kashyap then talked about her film previous films Toffee and Pinni and stated that they have received a lot of love.

She then went on to say that she has written a couple of scripts for feature films. She then said that it is her sole intention. She also said that due to the lockdown, everyone’s life is on a pause. Tahira Kashyap then said that even she is uncertain about the future and does not know what it holds but she sure has her own dreams and aspirations.

When the writer-director was asked about making a film for her husband, she said that she would really love to work with him, as a director who wants to cast a “wonderful artist”, as she feels that he has grown tremendously as an artist. But she also said that, at the same time, he is senior to her in terms of working. So Kashyap feels that she needs to create a few films and reach to a position where she would be deserving to direct him.

She also said that she was unsure about what their on-set equation will be like. This is due to the fact that they are married and she stated how she sometimes frets over it. She said that she is not sure if there will be fireworks on the set or will they be able to maintain their professional decorum. She also stated how she is really looking forward to seeing how things go.

Amidst the lockdown, Tahira Kashyap is spending quality time with her husband Ayushmann Khurrana and their two children Virajveer and Varushka. The family is getting more time to spend together than they ever had as Khurrana is mostly busy in his shooting schedules. On the work front, he will be next seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo.

