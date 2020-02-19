Tahira Kashyap Talks About Her Film 'Pinni', Reveals Plans Of Working With Ayushmann

Tahira Kashyap recently spoke about her directorial short film, Pinni. She spoke about how the story of the film is inspired by her husband, Ayushmann Khurrana’s mother. The aim of the film is to break stereotypes around a homemaker’s life.

Tahira Kashyap talks about her inspiration

The audience will soon witness Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap’s directorial short film titled Pinni. She recently spoke about how the inspiration for the character came from her mother-in-law. In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Tahira Kashyap said that she has observed her mother-in-law for years. She has been making pinnis for the family for a really long time. She said that Ayushmann Khurrana prefers the wheat ones while she prefers the gluten-free ones.

Tahira Kashyap also pointed out how she would make pinnis of different kinds, in the way her family members prefer them. She continued to speak about what the aim of the film is. She said that the film is based on the observation about how homemakers are stereotyped and not allowed to take up decisions in spite of being intelligent.

Pinni is a short film which will revolve around a woman who is great at making Punjabi laddoos. It stars Neena Gupta in the lead role. Have a look at the trailer of the short film here.

Tahira Kashyap talks about working with husband

Tahira Kashyap was also asked in the interview about her plans to work with Ayushmann Khurrana. She said that she would love to but he is senior to her when it comes to this profession. Hence she was of the opinion that she has to prove herself before working with him. She also spoke about how she is currently obsessed with working on women’s stories. Tahira Kashyap said that she would approach Ayushmann Khurrana when she writes a man’s perspective.

