Tahira Kashyap Wishes "positivity, Hope And Courage" For Cancer Fighters In THIS Video

On World Cancer Day 2020, Tahira Kashyap posted an audio file on her Instagram account to show her support for cancer survivors around the globe. Wife of Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira battled cancer and won against this life-threatening disease. Ever since, she has been one of the biggest supporters for cancer survivors and also works towards spreading awareness about the disease.

Tahira Kashyap's message to cancer patients and cancer survivors

Tahira Kashyap began her audio post by saying that not every cancer patient has the same stage, the same type of cancer or the same "circumstances". But she outlines that each cancer patient has the same burning urge to survive this condition. She then went on to talk about the will and courage needed to fight off cancer and adds that those fighting this disease need to have the resilience of a warrior. Tahira Kashyap also talks about the "unlimited human potential" that each one contains. She also wished that every cancer patient or cancer survivor posses the "positivity, hope and courage" needed to brave these demanding circumstances.

Along with her audio, Tahira Kashyap also added a caption to her post. The caption read, "On this #worldcancerday I dedicate this post to the unlimited human potential that we all possess. And yes I will exploit and use each and every platform to spread the message of #earlybreastcancerdetection. Be it print, audio, video, film, talk show ..... I will write, talk and will continue doing so as this is my mission and I feel strongly about it! So if someone says ‘aur kitna bolegi’ my answer will be ‘abhi baaki hai’ #faith #nicherinbuddhism #turningkarmaintomission #Myexbreast on @audiblesuno. (sic)" Many Bollywood celebrities came in support of her post and commended Tahira for speaking out about cancer. One such message was also of husband, Ayushmann Khurrana.

