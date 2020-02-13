Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Wife Tahira Kashyap's Reaction On Him Kissing A Man; Read

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for the release of his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is based on the theme of homosexuality. He has been praised by several celebrities of Bollywood for taking up the project. Recently, Khurrana talked about how his wife felt about him kissing a man in the upcoming film. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals wife Tahira’s reaction on kissing scene with Jeetu

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a film that deals with same-sex marriage. In the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer, fans can see that he is kissing Jeetu. According to the reports, the actor revealed what his wife felt about this scene. He stated that his wife Tahira Kashyap was highly supportive of him. He also stated that she was proud of him for choosing the role.

For the unversed, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a 2020 social romantic drama film. It is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is produced under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. It is a spin-off of the 2017 film titled Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Both films feature Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles.

The 2020 film will also feature Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. It is slated to release on February 21, 2020. Three songs from the movie are already out and are making a buzz among the fans of the actor. Fans are eagerly waiting for the theatrical release of the film. Here is a song from the film:

