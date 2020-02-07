Sonali Bendre's 'Cheat Day' Has Everyone Drooling, Including Tahira Kashyap; WATCH

Sonali Bendre often documents her daily moments on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Today, that is on February 7, 2020, she shared a short video of her ‘cheat day’ on her social media account. Tahira Kashyap, who is a friend, and wife of popular actor Ayushmann Khurrana, also encouraged Bendre on her cheat day.

Also Read | Sonali Bendre Documents Journey As A Cancer Survivor In Emotional Video, Tahira Applauds

In the video, Sonali Bendre is seen dressing sweet delicacies with chocolate syrup. Sonali Bendre looks cheery and also imitates of drinking the syrup from the pouring cup. She can be seen laughing at herself. Sonali Bendre is looking comfortable savouring the delicacy. She has cosily protected herself from the cold weather with a crème shawl. Sonali Bendre looks pleasant in the video with a short hairstyle as well.

Also Read | Sonali Bendre Pens A Heartfelt Note For 'Safe Future' Says, 'Learn To Choose Peace'

Sonali Bendre captioned the photo, “Cheat day today 😋”, as she is a follower of strict diet regulations post her cancer recovery. Tahira Kashyap is a friend of Bendre’s and commented on the video. She wrote, “What is this? where is this! I want!”, and encouraged Bendre for her cheat day meal.

Tahira Kashyap's comment:

Snippet Credits: Sonali Bendre Instagram

Also Read | World Cancer Day 2020: Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, And Others Who Fought Cancer

Sonali Bendre is an active user of social media and Tahira Kashyap constantly comments and engages with the actor. The two industry people are close subordinate in cancer recovery groups and are vocal about their journey and battle with the ailment. Recently, Sonali shared a video about it. She spoke about how life is ever-changing and then went on to talk about how her life has changed over the course of two years and also how Cancer doesn’t define a person. To this, Tahira Kashyap commented kind words on Sonali Bendre’s videos and also complimented her for being courageous.

Also Read | Karan Wahi Calls Sonali Bendre By THIS Name; Sends A Sweet Birthday Wish

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.