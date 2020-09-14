Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Mushy And ‘aww-dorable’ Birthday Wish From Wife Tahira Kashyap

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his birthday today. While his die-hard fans and the industry fraternity members have been pouring in warm birthday wishes for him, his wife Tahira Kashyap also took to her social media to share a beautiful wish for him. Tahira not only shared a goofy picture with her husband but also had a mushy message with the same.

Tahira Kashyap's birthday wish for Ayushmann Khurrana

The picture has Ayushmann and Tahira striking a pose for a fun selfie. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor's face can be seen smeared with cake while Tahira can be seen licking the same off his face while sporting a funny expression. Needless to say, the picture of the couple makes way for an adorable sight. Tahira also had a lovely message for the Badhaai Ho actor. She wrote, 'Having my cake and eating it too.' She also went on to call Ayushmann her soulmate.

Celebs like Karanvir Bohra, Angad Bedi, Nisha Rawal, and Aditi Singh Sharma also showered birthday wishes on the Andhadhun actor. Designer Manish Malhotra. Shama Sikander and Manav Vij also were few of the celebs to wish the actor under the post. Take a look at the post shared by Tahira for Ayushmann along with the reaction of the celebs to the same.

Tahira Kashyap becomes 'tree' for her kids

Meanwhile, Tahira recently treated fans with some amazing pictures from her playtime with her eight-year-old son Virajveer, and six-year-old daughter Varushka, on Instagram. The writer-filmmaker in the picture was seen posing for the camera as the tree while both the kids are seen sitting on each of her shoulders which she compared them with “monkeys.” While captioning the pictures, she wrote that when becoming tall means becoming a tree for the little ones to climb.

At last, she went on to conclude the post and write, “#happinessneedsnofilter”. Tahira could be seen standing in their garden, with Varushka sitting on her one shoulder and Virajveer sitting on the other. Both the kids look visibly excited as they get to climb on to their mother’s shoulders and give her a half high-five from their mounted position. There is another picture of just Varushka sitting on her mother’s other shoulder and giving her a high-five.

