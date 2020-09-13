Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha revive old memories as 'Dream Girl' clocks 1 year

As Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2019 laugh riot film Dream Girl clocked one year of its release on September 13, the actor took a stroll down the memory lane and shared some memorable moments. The actor shared a series of videos on social media which showcased the sudden transformation of the actor to a woman named Pooja. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, leading lady Nushrratt also shared a video while reviving old memories.

One year of Dream Girl

The actor shared the video on his Instagram story where he showcased the off-screen hard work that was done by the entire crew and team to transform the actor in becoming a girl. In the videos, he can be seen getting dressed as a girl where his makeup crew can be seen doing his hairdo and makeup. The video also showed some dance sequence of the actor as a female along with the leading lady Nushrratt Bharuccha. Apart from this, the viewers can also hear the famous track from the film Dil Ka Telephone playing in the background.

Apart from this, Nushrratt shared a video on Instagram while recapitulating the old fond memories of the film. In the video, the actress can be seen sharing some off-stage memories with the director, writer Raaj Shaandilya and co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The video also showed some stills of the film where the two actors can be seen romancing on-screen. While captioning the post, the actress who played the role of Mahi Rajput wrote that she could not believe that its already a year for the film. She further sent her hugs to Ayushmann Khurrana for being one of the best co-stars and Raaj for being one of the best directors.

The story of the much-watched film revolves around a man who is skilled at speaking in a women’s voice. He gets hired for his skills in a call center, and everything that follows is captured in the hilarious movie. The movie is directed and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa. A quirky and crazy comedy, Dream Girl makes you laugh endlessly, thankfully on genuinely hilarious jokes, and nothing lame or yawn-worthy.

