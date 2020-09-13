Ayushmann Khurrana Proudly Shows Off His Little Girl Varushka, Spots T-shirt & Cap On Her

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, in a rare Instagram share, posted an adorable picture of his six-year-old daughter Varushka dressed in his T-shirt and sporting his cap. The actor, who is currently in Chandigarh with his parents after spending a few months of the lockdown at his home in Mumbai, seldom shares pictures of his children on social media. However, the sweet picture shared by Ayushmann on Saturday has his little girl deeply engrossed with a cellphone in her hand while dressed in an oversized tee and a cap.

The Andhadhun actor captioned the picture, "My T-shirt. My cap. My daughter" along with a heart emoji.

Have a look:

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana lauds Berlin Film Festival for introducing gender-free film awards

Ayushmann and his wife Tahira Kashyap often treat their fans as they share their experiences of the lockdown through their Instagram accounts. In April, Ayushmann had shared an adorable family picture on the occasion of his daughter's birthday where they could be seen flaunting their craftwork as they made decorations for the little one's birthday with waste paper products. Ayushmann and Tahira also have an eight-year-old son Virajveer.

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Surekha Sikri 'a speedy recovery'; says 'Always with you'

One year of Dream Girl

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has also shared a video on his Instagram story where he showcased the off-screen hard work that was done by the entire crew and team to transform the actor in becoming a girl. In the videos, he can be seen getting dressed as a girl where his makeup crew can be seen doing his hairdo and makeup. The video also showed some dance sequence of the actor as a female along with the leading lady Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha revive old memories as 'Dream Girl' clocks 1 year

What's next for Ayushmann Khurrana?

The actor was last seen in the OTT release 'Gulabo Sitabo' opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a satirical drama where he played tenant to Bachchan's portrayal of an eccentric landlord. Ayushmann is all set to reunite with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha after the COVID scenario subsides and as per reports, is likely to begin filming by December this year.

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana urges fans to help 'end violence against children in India'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.