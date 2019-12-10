Taimur Ali Khan Is A Cute Goofball As He Looks At His Dad Saif Ali Khan In This Picture

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s adorable child Taimur Ali Khan is clearly a paparazzi favourite. The super cute munchkin is often spotted having a day out with his parents or having a fun playtime with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Taimur is just 2 years old but enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently, pictures of his vacation to the Pataudi Palace along with his parents Saif and Kareena have been going viral on the internet.

Taimur and Saif can be seen looking adorable in the recent picture

Taimur is once again topping the cuteness meter with this recent picture of his. In the picture, Saif and Taimur can be seen looking at each other while flashing their adorable smile. The picture screams love and the father-son duo are seen enjoying each other's company. Taimur never fails to brighten our day with his adorable pictures. The cutie patootie also accompanies his parents on the sets of their film. The picture has Taimur sporting a red and blue tee along with dark blue shorts. He can be seen donning light blue sneakers along with the outfit. Saif can be seen opting for a casual outfit consisting of a grey tee along with green shorts. Reportedly Saif, Bebo along with Taimur headed off to Ranthambore to celebrate Sharmila Tagore's birthday. Check out the picture here.

Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the film Tanhaaji: The Unsung Warrior

They were also joined by Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan along with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the film Tanhaaji: The Unsung Warrior. He will also be seen opposite Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the movie. He will be portraying the role of the main antagonist in the movie. Recently, a few pictures from the palace have been circulating online which show Saif along with Kareena and Taimur posing for a family portrait. By the looks of the recent pictures of the family, it seems that they are had a gala time at the Pataudi Palace.

