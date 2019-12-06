Taimur Ali Khan And Inaaya Khemu's Cute Picture Will Make You Go Aww

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'most amazing and cutest child,' Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most-loved star kids. Every time the little munchkin walks out of his house or even waves at the paparazzi, social media is flooded with pictures and videos from fan pages of the lad and people go gaga over his cuteness.

Not just Taimur but his cousin Inaaya too is the current obsession of the country as pictures of Inaaya and Taimur instantly go viral within hours of being posted on social media. Recently, Inaaya's mother, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of daughter Nini (Inaaya) and nephew Tim (Taimur) having a gala time swinging. Take a look at some pictures.

Taimur and Inaaya's gala time together

Soha Ali Khan is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated with pictures of Inaaya's cute moments. She recently shared a picture of Taimur and Inaaya enjoying each other's company. Soha captioned the image writing, "Up up and away! #timandinni." The Tum Mile actress has also posted multiple pictures of Inaaya and Taimur on her Instagram handle. Check them out below:

While Taimur is a favourite among paparazzi, cousin Inaaya is not too far behind. In October 2019, a video of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu chanting the Gayatri Mantra won hearts on social media. In fact, the pictures of these two cousins chilling together is liked by most as well.

