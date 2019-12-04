Soha Ali Khan's Adorable Family Pictures Will Surely Make Your Day

Soha Ali Khan is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. She is the youngest daughter of actor Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Soha is the younger sister of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Soha is married to Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu.

Soha Ali Khan’s admiring love story

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu first met on the sets of their movie, Dhoondte Reh Jaaogey (2009). Reportedly, their initial reaction towards each other was of indifference, rather than a friendly one. In an interview with a leading news portal, Soha even revealed that she never thought that the two would even be friends, let alone being in a relationship. But, later they did the film 99 together that got them close. The actor has mentioned in many interviews with various news dailies that she was the one to fall for him first. She said that he kind of drew her in, with his quiet, silent, and mysterious nature. Kunal Kemmu, who is also amongst the leading actors in Bollywood, had a different first impression of Soha. He thought very highly of her since the very beginning, as per an interview he gave to an entertainment news portal.

Even though Soha and Kunal didn’t hit it off when they first met, destiny had different plans for them. After a few years of being in a relationship, like a gentleman, Kunal, proposed to Soha Ali Khan in Paris with a beautiful ring and Soha obviously said yes. On January 25, 2015, the lovely couple tied the knot. Today, the two are proud parents of Inaaya Keemu, who was born on September 29, 2017. Take a look at the beautiful family’s adorable pictures-

Adorable pictures of the beautiful family

