Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Enjoy Swing Ride & Drawing; See Pics

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya were joined by Saif, Kareena, and Taimur at the Pataudi Palace for a small holiday and the "sibling" picture is already going viral. Soha took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of Taimur and Inaaya enjoying a swing ride. While Taimur was in his goofiest best, Inaaya looked a little serious in her all-pink outfit. The two were also captured drawing quite seriously. Take a look —

THEIR BOND

In an interview with a magazine, Soha spoke about Taimur and Inaaya's cousin bond and said, "Inaaya and Taimur enjoy each other's company — he's very curious and he keeps watching her. Sometimes the two will hold hands or touch each other’s faces. We take them to Amrita Arora's home, which has a lush garden with swings and slides, or sometimes at Kareena's (Kapoor Khan) home, where we're playing with Taimur's train sets. On other days, we take them to play football or swim."

In yet another interview, Soha said, "They look a bit like each other. They are cousins after all. He’s her elder brother. Hope he will protect her in the near future. Bhai and I have an 8-year age difference. But Taimur and Inaaya will only have a year’s. I hope they grow fond of each other as they grow up, become best friends. Of course, Taimur is a little older so he will always be the elder brother to Inaaya, protective about her."

In a media interaction, Soha also said, "Once Inaaya pulled Taimur's hair thrice, but he didn't say anything to her. I think somewhere he knows that this is family, so he tolerates her and they are learning from each other.

