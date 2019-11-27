Taimur Ali Khan Dons The Chef's Hat With Mommy Kareena Kapoor; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently juggling several commitments. The actor recently launched the trailer of her film Good Newwz along with co-stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. Kareena soon headed to Chandigarh after that to resume the shooting of her film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Fans are reportedly waiting for Bebo's look from the film to be revealed after Aamir Khan's look came out a few weeks ago.

Kareena's latest picture with her adorable munchkin Taimur has been released on social media. It will definitely make your dull Wednesday even brighter. In a latest picture, Kareena and Taimur can be seen trying their hands on cooking as they don the chef's hat. Check out the picture below.

Kareena and Taimur look adorable in the picture

Kareena can be seen looking pretty in a casual blue sweater and jeans. Taimur is looking super cute in a black full-sleeved attire. The mother-son duo can also be seen draped in an apron. According to media reports, Kareena learned how to prepare ice-creams and cupcakes along with Taimur who also tried to make ice-cream for his mother. The two are definitely making way for a super cute picture. In a recent interview with an online portal, Kareena also revealed that Taimur does not like the paparazzi constantly clicking his pictures and that he has also said that he does not want his pictures to be taken.

Kareena will soon be seen in the film Takht

If that is not enough, Bebo also said that Taimur does not want even his family members to click his pictures very often. The Jab We Met actor said that as a parent, she wants a little space for her son and for him to grow up safely. On the work front, Kareena has been garnering a lot of love from the trailer of her film Good Newwz. The actor will also start shooting for the Karan Johar directorial magnum opus Takht. The film boasts of a stellar star cast. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the pivotal roles.

