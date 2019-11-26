Akshay Kumar Talks About Working With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Good Newwz

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz has been in the news ever since it was announced. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is based on the subject of surrogacy and has a comical twist to the story.

What does Akshay Kumar have to say about his Good Newwz co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Ever since the trailer of Good Newwz dropped on the internet, fans could not stop gushing over the chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two will play the role of a married couple, Mr and Mrs Batra. The duo has previously worked together in films like Aitraaz and Kambakkht Ishq and hence have a proven hit track record. Fans have been excited to see the two get back together ever since Good Newwz was announced.

While talking about reuniting with his Tashan co-star, Akshay Kumar hilariously said that working with Kareena will seem like a “wild picnic”. He also complimented on how she is wonderful in whatever she does. Akshay commented on Kareena’s professionalism and said that she can swiftly transition from “being a mummy, friend and co-star to a professional queen of cinema”. He also said that nothing else could have been more perfect for the two of them to get together after almost a decade.

Akshay Kumar also spoke at length about the response that the trailer of Good Newwz has been receiving. He is thankful that the trailer did so exceptionally well. He said that Good Newwz is a good film with a huge comical twist that might also leave you teary-eyed at times. He also revealed that when the team put together the trailer, they all loved it. He also said that Good Newwz is low on budget but totally blows up the competition when it comes to content.

Akshay Kumar also said that Good Newwz is a perfect amalgamation of comedy, romance, and drama. He also said that in films like these no matter what the end turns out to be, the love between the characters is what stands out the most. Good Newwz will also mark the debut of director Raj Mehta. The film is all set to release on December 27, 2019.

