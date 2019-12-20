Taimur Ali Khan's Birthday: These Were The First Words Of The Adorable Kid

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's super cute munchkin Taimur Ali Khan turns three today. The adorable kiddo celebrated a Christmas themed birthday last night reportedly which was a star-studded affair. Taimur is inevitably the paparazzi's favourite child. Being just three years old, Taimur already has an enviable fan following on social media too. Everything surrounding the cute patootie lights up our day. It is not a hidden fact that Taimur often tells the words, 'No photos', 'Meow' and 'Media' when he is surrounded by the shutterbugs. But do you know the first words that Taimur learnt? No, they were not 'ma' or 'pa'.

Taimur first learnt the words 'gum' and 'baby'

According to media reports, Taimur's doting daddy Saif recently revealed in an interview with a publication that the first words that the kid learnt was 'gum' and 'baby'. These are the two words that Taimur learnt first. Saif revealed how Taimur screamed 'gum' when he first saw a chewing gum. He was only 17 months old during that time. It looks like the birthday celebrations began early for Taimur Ali Khan.

Taimur's birthday was of a Christmas theme

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted a pre-birthday bash for their son recently. His party was Christmas themed and was truly a starry affair. Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan also took to their social media handles to share glimpses from the bash. Taimur's birthday cake had a glittering candle, of number 3. The Christmas tree was also filled up with candies and goodies. Not to miss was little Inaya’s lovely cinderella frock. Taimur's mommy Kareena too made a stylish presence at the birthday bash as she donned a polka-dotted attire. Taimur's sister Sara Ali Khan also took to her social media handle to share some adorable pictures.

In an interview with a magazine, Sara said that Taimur has the ability to lighten up everybody’s mood by just being there. She added that she is happy to see my father enjoy fatherhood with Taimur because, while he has been a great father to her and Ibrahim, he is at the age and stage in his life where he gets to enjoy fatherhood the way it should be enjoyed. The Kedarnath actor also said that she loves the happiness and contentment that Taimur brings to her life.

