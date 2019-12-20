Taimur Ali Khan's Masi Karisma Posts Glimpses Of His Christmas-themed B'day; See Pics

Taimur Ali Khan is celebrating his third birthday on December 20, 2019. The little munchkin had a birthday party thrown which was attended by family as well as members of the Bollywood film industry. Proud Masi Karisma Kapoor posted pictures from the party on her Instagram story. The party was Christmas themed. From the decorations to the cake, the Khan family completely indulged in a fun-packed evening with friends.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Goes On A Pre-birthday Outing With Son Taimur Ali Khan

Here is what Karisma posted:

Courtesy: Instagram

ALSO READ | Taimur Ali Khan's Birthday Party Blessed With Fairy Inaaya Naumi Khemu

The picture shows a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. There are also the letters TIM that read Tim, which is the pet name of Taimur Ali Khan. The tree is surrounded by many gifts that the attendees seemed to have brought for Taimur.

Courtesy: Instagram

Karisma also shared this picture on her story. The picture is of Taimur's cake, which also follows the theme of Christmas. It is a two-layered cake with red and white fondant. It has a Santa Claus on top of the cake along with a reindeer. There is also a glowing number 3, which denotes the three years that Taimur Ali Khan completed.

Karisma also shared a picture of Taimur on her story and wished him a Happy Birthday. It is a backside picture of Taimur along with her children Samiera and Kiaan. She wrote 'Happy Birthday to our darling jaan Taimur'.

Courtesy: Instagram

ALSO READ | Taimur Ali Khan's Adorable Moments That Have Stolen Hearts

Karisma also shared a picture with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram. In the caption of the post, Karisma talked about how she felt cosmic connections, referring to her t-shirt. She also said that it was a special evening.

ALSO READ | As Taimur Ali Khan Celebrates His Third Birthday, A Look At His Pricey Possessions

The Pataudi family arrived at the party together. Kareena was spotted wearing a polka dot dress. Saif wore a simple grey collared t-shirt. The birthday boy was wearing a black tee, white pants, and brown cowboy boots.

ALSO READ | Taimur Ali Khan's 'Christmas-themed' Birthday Party Looks No Less Than A Dream Land

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.