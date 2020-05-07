Is Taimur Ali Khan Related To Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore? Here’s How

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is inevitably one of the cutest star-kids on the block. Being just three-year-old, the kid already enjoys a massive fan-following on social media and is the paparazzi's favourite child. But it seems that Taimur Ali Khan also enjoys an extremely rich legacy and is related to the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Today also marks the 159th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, so on this occasion, it will be interesting to find out how Taimur Ali Khan is related to the legend.

Taimur Ali Khan is related to Rabindranath Tagore from his paternal grandmother Sharmila Tagore's side

Taimur Ali Khan's paternal grandparents are veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and late cricket legend, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Taimur Ali Khan's paternal grandmother Sharmila Tagore happens to be a descendant of Rabindranath Tagore. Sharmila Tagore's maternal grandmother Latika was the granddaughter of Dwijendranath Tagore. Dwijendranath Tagore was the elder brother of Rabindranath Tagore. Just like Rabindranath Tagore, his elder brother was also a poet and a philosopher.

Sharmila Tagore had spoken about her lineage with Rabindranath Tagore

Taimur Ali Khan's maternal grandmother Sharmila Tagore had also revealed in an interview with a publication before about her lineage with Rabindranath Tagore. She had said that she does not have that much authority over the 'legacy' but admitted that she indeed has a wonderful surname. She had added that it is her heritage and that it had managed to open several doors for her.

She had further said that she considers it a privilege to be born in the same household as the 'Bard of Bengal'. The Amar Prem actor also said that she thinks that it was unfortunate that Rabindranath Tagore passed away three years before she was born so she could not have any kind of interaction with him. However, she had said that she had heard great stories about the legendary poet from her mother.

