Taimur Ali Khan Leaves Papa Saif Ali Khan Confused Amid Interview; Watch Video

Taimur Ali Khan's videos and photos have often taken the internet by storm. His adorable and cute reaction has made him one of the most loved star kids. Recently, he again grabbed the attention as he bumped into Saif Ali Khan's interview.

Interestingly, a video of Saif Ali Khan along with Taimur Ali Khan is surfing on the internet. The video is a BTS from Saif's recent interview. As the video starts, Tim Tim is seen asking something about a photograph to father Saif. But Saif is seen asking him questions about the same as he is unable to understand. Later, Taimur exits the frame, and Saif continues with the interview.

Watch Taimur Ali Khan's video below:

Apart from this, the Race actor recently opened up about his son's reaction to the nationwide lockdown. He reportedly said that his son is happy to have his parents around. He further added that they have been spending time indulging in painting. He also mentioned that while spending time with family, he feels that people should remember that it isn’t a holiday but a war.

What's next in the kitty?

Talking about the professional front, Saif was last seen in comedy flick Jawaani Jaaneman. The film bagged a positive response from the critics and the audience. Apart from this, his impeccable performance in Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also grabbed the attention of the critics and fans. He will soon share the screen space with Rani Mukerji in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli. The second installment of Go Goa Gone is also in the talks.

