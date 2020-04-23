Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur Ali Khan's Reaction To COVID-19 Lockdown

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood and an all-time favourite of the paparazzi. The little Nawab is currently spending quality time with his parents amid the COVID-19 lockdown and Kareena Kapoor's Instagram feed is proof. However, Saif Ali Khan recently spoke about using his quarantine time to its fullest by chilling with his family and also opened up about Taimur's reaction to the lockdown, in an interaction with a media portal.

Here is how Saif Ali Khan is spending quality time with son Taimur Ali Khan amid the lockdown

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor, Saif Ali Khan was recently interviewed by a media portal wherein he spilled the beans about his quarantine time with family. During the interview, when asked about Taimur's reaction to spending most of his time with him and Kareena, Saif reportedly stated that Taimur is extremely happy to spend time with his parents. The Tanhaji actor also added that spending 'we-time' with family gives him a lot of positivity too.

Elaborating more on what activities they indulged in for keeping themselves entertained, Saif stated that they have been spending the majority of their time painting. However, the Omkara actor concluded his statement by saying that everyone must remember that it is not a holiday but a war (against Coronavirus).

Meanwhile, on the career front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and garnered a lot of appreciation from film critics as well as the audience, for his stellar performance in the film. Saif will next be seen sharing the screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara. The film is based on John Green's popular novel, The Fault in Our Stars.

